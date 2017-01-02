Before we officially ended the month of December, and consequently the 2016 calendar year, NBA star, Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, gave an interview to the media. And don’t forget that 12bet is a great place to go for all you basketball fans. Curry was asked by the journalist whether he will have enough chances to handle and shoot the ball in this competition season.

“I don’t have to run the pick and roll to shoot. Thus, I could shoot directly or we could pass ball much more. Whatever the defense does, we can do the opposite, so this will be one of our advantages.” Curry said.

Curry continue to say that in order to be successful they need KD playing well at the right position, Klay Thompson getting the chance to touch the ball and Green making plays for teammates. Which means we need balance. We aren’t going to reflect on the extreme things that happened during the Christmas game against the Cavaliers. For me to feel better and take my mind off of things, I play golf for relaxing. Whether it be highly physical or a slow tempo game that the opposition wants, no matter the situation, we should be good enough to win in any of those situations. This is the reason why I can say that we are better now with Kevin Durant than before.

What is the biggest difference or adjustment for Curry now after KD joined in?

“There isn’t much of an adjustment really. We have lots of high scoring effective players. Maybe,I won’t handle the ball as much like before, but I still am going to get my shots up. In some situations, the team needs me to keep distributing and making plays for my teammates to be successful.”

KD joined the Golden State Warriors over the offseason which figures to take the pressure off of Curry – at least the offensive load. But at same time, Curry has a teammate that is one of the best in the entire NBA.

Curry continued to say that they aren’t going to be making adjustments. Theyw ill continue play using the same tactics. We will all get chances to shoot. When you have a scoring threat like Kevin Durant, you have to take advantage of it. This makes us much better. Everything will come easier if we all play together.