Warriors star Stephen Curry will continue to drain three-pointers this season, but he won’t be doing so on Feb. 17, when the 2018 NBA three-point shootout takes place.

Curry has elected not to participate in the three-point shootout during All-Star Weekend, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN. It will be the second consecutive year Curry has declined to participate, but it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s done for good, with next year’s contest set to take place in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. Curry won a shootout title in 2015, and he could give it one more run in front of his hometown fans.

As it relates to this particular year’s event, though, Curry will not be participating. Teammate Klay Thompson, however, will, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Thompson was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, so it makes sense that he’ll be participating in the event at Staples Center, similar to why Curry might do so in 2019.

Thompson joins a few other NBA players who have already declared they’ll be participating in the three-point shootout, including Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Eric Gordon.

Gordon won the event last year, defeating Kyrie Irving in a final-round tiebreaker to do so.