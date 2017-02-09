Reigning MVP Stephen Curry has not shied away from airing his political opinions over the years. And, just like many other NBA’ers, he’s not a fan of Donald Trump.

So when Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank praised Trump for being an “asset,” Curry made sure to play off that and shared what he thinks about the POTUS, according to Marcus Thompson of the Bay Area News Group.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, in an interview with CNBC, said President Donald Trump is an “asset” to the country. “I agree with that description,” Curry said, “if you remove the ‘et.’”

Zing! Steph didn’t stop there, either. Since he was clearly in disagreement with Plank when it comes to political beliefs, he even insinuated he would possibly leave the company if he and Under Armour’s goals don’t align.

“It’s a fine line but it’s about how we’re operating, how inclusive we are, what we stand for,” he said. “He’s the President. There are going to be people that are tied to them. But are we promoting change? Are we doing things that are going to look out for everybody? And not being so self-serving that it’s only about making money, selling shoes, doing this and that. That’s not the priority. It’s about changing lives. I think we can continue to do that… “If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am. So that’s a decision I will make every single day when I wake up. If something is not in line with what I’m about, then, yeah, I definitely need to take a stance in that respect.”

Curry may not be a rah-rah guy, but he’s certainly opinionated, and his belief system is important to him. It will be interesting to see if Plank says anything in response. Curry is one of Under Armour’s biggest stars, and the company can’t afford to lose him.