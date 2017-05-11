Happy wife, happy life — this is a slogan that reigning MVP Stephen Curry understands, and also subscribes to.

Curry, like LeBron James, decided to take a social media hiatus to focus his energy on the playoffs before it all kicked off. However, with some time between now and the conference finals, coupled with the fact that the Cavs and Warriors have yet to lose a game in the postseason (and may not), Steph took some time to promote his wife’s brand.

Ayesha has her own personal meal delivery service, and her husband made an Instagram Live appearance to talk up and lend his support behind his significant other’s business venture (as you would expect).

When Steph speaks, others listen. The whole experience was pretty epic, with other NBA’ers such as Pelicans big man Anthony Davis having some fun in the comments.

Golden State had some time on its hands after sweeping in a city that doesn’t have much to boast about in the night life (or sports) department. Had they played the Clippers in Los Angeles, a series win likely would’ve led to some partying. But a sweep of the Jazz produced an Instagram Live appearance instead, and we’re pretty sure Ayesha is grateful for it.