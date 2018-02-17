Celtics star Kyrie Irving may never be free from fans and analysts alike trolling him over his past comments about the Earth being flat.

Even though he revealed that he wishes he could take that statement back during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” former NBA player Stephen Jackson didn’t seem to care at All-Star Media Day on Saturday.

Jackson began spinning a globe that he brought along with him to Irving’s media session, which resulted in the Celtics point guard having a laugh about it. Irving seemed to be amused by Jackson’s gesture, which resulted in a funny exchange between the two.

Kyrie’s out here signing globes now 😂🌏 pic.twitter.com/0c4RExO0bX — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2018

It’s great to see that Irving can still enjoy a laugh about his hot take now and again.