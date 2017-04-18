Former Titans, Lions and Eagles linebacker Stephen Tulloch is retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL. Tulloch will hold a press conference at the Lions’ facility on Thursday to announce his retirement.

A fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State in 2006, Tulloch began his career in Tennessee where he played five seasons, leading the team in tackles during the 2009 (120) and 2010 (160) seasons. His career-high 160 tackles during the 2010 season ranks as the ninth-highest single-season total by a player since 2006.

Tulloch then signed with Detroit in 2011 and led the team in tackles in four of his five seasons, finishing with at least 100 tackles in all but one season. After he was released by the Lions last offseason, Tulloch signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia, though he played only 12 games for the Eagles in 2016.