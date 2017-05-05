Stephon Marbury sees what LaVar Ball is doing with Big Baller Brand and has some advice.

Marbury, of course, runs his own brand of shoes and clothing. He’s been more on the affordable side of things, but he’s carved out a strong market for himself.

Ball, not so much. The man just dropped a shoe for his son that will cost upwards of $500:

The Sports World is Forever Changed. Introducing Lonzo's 1st Signature Shoe: The ZO2 Prime. pic.twitter.com/5JN1OLxlZS — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) May 4, 2017

He then went on Twitter to joke about the cost:

Big Baller's loose! If you can't afford the ZO2'S, you're NOT a BIG BALLER! 💰 — Lavar Ball (@Lavarbigballer) May 4, 2017

Even Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t have any of this nonsense.

Marbury offered some advice for LaVar and noted he’d be there to help if asked, per The Undefeated’s Marc Spears:

“I would listen to what [LaVar Ball] had to say, definitely, if he called,” Marbury told The Undefeated from China. “It’s the delivery, that’s all. Sometimes people can’t accept the delivery. But I understand, because it’s his own feelings. I don’t agree with everything that he is saying, but I understand what he is saying.”

LaVar might want to call the man up because he’s having all sorts of delivery issues right now on social media.

On one hand, what LaVar wants to do is noteworthy. He doesn’t want his sons inking a deal with a shoe company and rather letting them create their own off their brand. Fine, but asking for $500 for a pair of kicks is lunacy.

This will all probably even out in time, especially if LaVar hooks up with people in the know like Marbury.