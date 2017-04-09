Life is tough for the Charlotte Hornets right now, with the team now officially eliminated from postseason play, and that seemed to have an effect on head coach Steve Clifford during Saturday’s game.

Clifford went to work on an official after a series of calls he didn’t agree with, and received two technical fouls in the span of two minutes and eleven seconds. Here’s what it looked like.

Steve Clifford said some magic words to get tossed for the first time. #NBA #Hornets #CLT pic.twitter.com/NGwNvhOD9A — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) April 8, 2017

It’s hard to decipher exactly what Clifford was saying, but you could clearly see him in the ref’s ear. Still, that second technical seemed to be a bit weak. Nevertheless, it was Clifford’s first career ejection.