The Warriors are preparing to host the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, and they’ll need every advantage they can get to take care of business, as a Gregg Popovich-coached team can never be counted out.

Having their head coach will certainly help matters, and it looks like he’s taking the necessary steps to make that happen.

Steve Kerr returned to practice for the first time in three weeks after previously taking medical leave for back pain.

Here he is with Draymond Green.

Better look at Steve Kerr with Draymond Green (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/pWjLfntHlp — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 13, 2017

And Mike Brown, who has been keeping the head coach seat warm for him.

Steve Kerr and Mike Brown after practice pic.twitter.com/MBNN7CRKlh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 13, 2017

Kerr also spoke to reporters for a few brief moments.

Steve Kerr participates in Warriors practice, no return to bench imminent: https://t.co/ZjVMfXBqhq pic.twitter.com/vGPv7TB8SW — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 13, 2017

As of right now, it still seems unlikely that Kerr will return to coach the team, but maybe he’ll come back if/when the Warriors square off against the Cavs in the NBA Finals.