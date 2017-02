Warriors head coach Steve Kerr normally keeps his cool on the court, but he will speak his mind when he feels he or his players were on the wrong side of a bad call.

That happened on Saturday night during the team’s game against the Kings, when he was unhappy about a technical foul call on Draymond Green. So he went off on the officials, and here’s what it looked like.

Steve Kerr with some choice words for the referee. 😳 pic.twitter.com/NP7UJN1gMj — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) February 5, 2017

Kerr was ejected for his outburst.