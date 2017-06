Steve Kerr coached in his first game since April 19 on Sunday night, and the ovation he received upon returning was tremendous.

The crowd at Oracle Arena made sure to give him the proper return back to the court, showering him with praise before Game 2 tipped off.

Standing ovation for Steve Kerr as he takes the court pic.twitter.com/i5dpD2iETD — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 5, 2017

That was great to see.