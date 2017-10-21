Warriors head coach Steve Kerr apparently doesn’t believe that Stephen Curry’s actions on the court Saturday night were suspendable.

Curry was ejected from the game against the Grizzlies, after he threw his mouthpiece at referee Scott Wall (watch here). The Warriors guard believed he had drawn contact on a play, but when no foul was called, he went off on Wall. Kevin Durant also was ejected for coming to Curry’s aid and cursing at an official, and the Warriors were forced to play the remainder of the game without their two stars.

Kerr was asked about Curry’s actions after the game, specifically if he believed the Warriors guard would be suspended for throwing his mouthpiece. The answer Kerr delivered to the reporter was just a bit sarcastic in nature.

“I think he should be suspended eight, maybe 10 games,” Kerr said. “It was egregious. It was awful. It was a danger to thousands of people in the stands.”

Kerr doesn’t appear to be worried about Curry possibly being suspended, and understandably so. Steph lost his cool during the game and paid for it, but no one was hurt or affected by his actions, and the ejection should be the end of it. A fine may be in the cards, however, but a suspension seems highly unlikely.