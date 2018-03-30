Giannis Antetokounmpo, with his size, strength and athleticism, has an unbelievably high ceiling. The sky is the limit for him, and when it’s all said and done, he could develop into one of the greatest big men to ever play the game.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr knows a thing or two about athletic big men, getting the benefit of having Kevin Durant — who some believe is the best in the game today — on his team. Kerr was asked about Antetokounmpo before Thursday’s matchup, and he made a comparison that not too many others have.

Kerr stated that Antetokounmpo reminds him of Durant. You can hear his comments below.

Kerr on The Greek Freak: “He reminds me a little bit of Kevin…” pic.twitter.com/qmTHpaHpx2 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 30, 2018

“He’s tremendous,” Kerr said. “So much fun to watch. Reminds me a little bit of Kevin because of the build, the length, the athleticism, it’s just an amazing combination. It would say that Giannis is a little bit more of a point forward. Kevin is more of a scorer. But they make similar impacts on the game.”

It’s an interesting comparison. Durant is more of a scorer, and is obviously a far superior shooter. But in terms of length and athleticism, the two are similar in that regard.