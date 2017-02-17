Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is either a master troll or a guy who really wants to win the 2017 NBA All Star Game.

Kerr directs the Western Conference this year and has to walk a tightrope when it comes to player personalities after Durant joined his Warriors this past offseason, leaving Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder behind.

Both guys were bound to make the ASG and they haven’t exactly been on the friendliest terms. It doesn’t help that four members of the Warriors made the ASG and Westbrook was one of the biggest snubs.

Alas, Kerr has big plans, per ESPN’s Marc Stein:

“I’ve definitely considered it,” Kerr told ESPN Radio on Thursday. “The only thing that you have to do as a coach in the All-Star Game is to parcel out the minutes. That’s it. You don’t draw up any plays. At least I don’t; I didn’t two years ago.

It was going to be interesting to see how the Western Conference roster interacted in the first place. But it was hard to think Durant and Westbrook would be asked to take the floor at the same time.

Kerr might make it happen. When it does, anything from deja vu to drama could occur. Kerr has helped create perhaps the biggest reason to watch this year’s game.