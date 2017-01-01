Baltimore Ravens wideout Steve Smith wasn’t shy about the future after his team’s Week 17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, confirming to reporters he will indeed retire.

Smith had hinted at the possibility of retirement before the game, yet knowing Smith, he could have changed his mind. Maybe he still will.

Conor Orr of NFL.com captured Smith’s post-game interview:

Steve Smith, tearing up as he's interviewed by CBS, says "this is it." Adds: "I'm going home to Charlotte to build my family." — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) January 1, 2017

Twitter, of course, reacted as expected to the news:

Thank you, Steve Smith! pic.twitter.com/9XYSdPlpNF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 1, 2017

What a career for Steve Smith, Sr.

1,031 Receptions (12th All-Time)

14,731 Yards (7th All-Time)

14.2 YPC

81 TD (T-25th All-Time) pic.twitter.com/cWAyZN2f7p — DRK Sports (@drksportsnews) January 1, 2017

Steve Smith just left the field for the final time. Gave an emotional post-game interview and gave his gloves to a young fan on the way out — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 1, 2017

In true Steve Smith fashion, he was asked what he will miss most about the game. "I won't miss practice, I can tell you that." — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) January 1, 2017

Smith talked about his retirement after the game:

Smith caught three passes for 34 yards Sunday in the loss. If this is the end, he says farewell with more than 14,000 receiving yards on his career and 81 touchdowns. A firey personality on and off the field, few today are like the 37-year-old receiver, who next likely tackles the Hall of Fame.

The biggest question about Smith isn’t whether he makes the Hall of Fame, but whether he retires with the Ravens or Carolina Panthers. This wouldn’t usually come up seeing as Smith only spent three seasons with the Ravens, but he had an ugly split with the Panthers in 2013 with one year left on his deal.

Even so, it wouldn’t come as much of a shock to see the legendary receiver sign a one-day deal with the team that brought him into the league, then hang up the cleats.