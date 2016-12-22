There’s no love lost when the Steelers and Ravens square off on the football field. The two AFC North rivals have battled it out many times to decide division titles dating back to the turn of the century, and there’s a lot of passion and emotion left on the field after they play.

Ravens receiver Steve Smith is pretty good at capturing the emotion and putting it into words, and he summed up the rivalry pretty well when speaking to reporters on Wednesday. It’s important to note that he was dressed as an elf while doing so.

“Our fans hate them, their fans hate us,” he said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “It’s a great divorce.”

And then the elf provided a great quote to sum up how facing the Steelers on Christmas Day will be.

“There’s going to be joy,” Smith said. “Not a lot of peace.”

The big game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. Tune in to witness all the “joy” that is set to take place on the field.