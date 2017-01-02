One of the NFL’s all-time great receivers called it quits after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, and we’ll all miss his on-field entertainment and off-the-field quotables.

Steve Smith took to Twitter to announce his retirement officially after the Week 17 loss in this post:

Smith has long said his kids are growing up and he wants to be a part of that, so maybe that’s why he posted this on Saturday.

16yrs of ball has given me alot of things But Can't Buy this A family's Love 💜💜! My biggest fans R here #Smithgang #SSmithWPMOYchallenge pic.twitter.com/pT1kg5fjiH — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) January 1, 2017

Ravens-Steelers games will still be great in the future, but won’t have the same feel without Smith and Mike Mitchell jawing at each other. Overall, Smith was such a character on and off the field, and NFL fans will certainly miss him.

And, for the record, if I had a Hall of Fame vote, Smith would get in—even over both the Johnsons (Andre and Calvin), and guys like Isaac Bruce as well.