One of the NFL’s all-time great receivers called it quits after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, and we’ll all miss his on-field entertainment and off-the-field quotables.
Steve Smith took to Twitter to announce his retirement officially after the Week 17 loss in this post:
Smith has long said his kids are growing up and he wants to be a part of that, so maybe that’s why he posted this on Saturday.
Ravens-Steelers games will still be great in the future, but won’t have the same feel without Smith and Mike Mitchell jawing at each other. Overall, Smith was such a character on and off the field, and NFL fans will certainly miss him.
And, for the record, if I had a Hall of Fame vote, Smith would get in—even over both the Johnsons (Andre and Calvin), and guys like Isaac Bruce as well.