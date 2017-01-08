Steve Smith may have retired from football, but don’t expect him to just ride off into the sunset and never be heard from again.

Smith, just one week after playing in his final NFL game, took to Twitter when the Dolphins-Steelers game was getting chippy. It was a tense time in the game, after Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore got drilled by Bud Dupree, and one of his teammates tried to stick up for him. A small skirmish then broke out.

Smith thought the refs should’ve done a better job of keeping the players in line, which is easier said than done.

Wow these Refs are garbage!!! Unbelievable game control — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) January 8, 2017

Maybe he’s just upset he’s not playing in the game.