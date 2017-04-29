Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith clearly would not have wanted to catch passes from Brock Osweiler.

And apparently, Smith still isn’t one to hold back when he has an opinion, because he teed off on Osweiler.

It happened when former GM Charley Casserly said none of the quarterbacks in Day 2 were better than Osweiler.

“Anybody’s better than Brock Osweiler,” Smith responded. “They gave him to the Goodwill, and the Goodwill’s trying to get rid of him.”

In that reference, Goodwill is the Browns, for what it’s worth. And Smith isn’t wrong.