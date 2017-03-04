The Baltimore Ravens are in search of wide receiving help after Steve Smith Sr. retired earlier this offseason. As fate would have it, the New York Jets released Brandon Marshall this week, and it sounds like Smith is lobbying for the Ravens to sign Marshall.

“I think [Marshall] would be a good fit,” Smith told Garrett Downing of the Ravens’ website.

“Actually, me and B. Marshall talked last week and he kind of gave me a heads up on some things. I talked to a lot of other guys as well. When they ask about coming to Baltimore, a lot of guys call me and say, ‘Hey, what’s your perspective?’

“I think he would be a great fit because he’s a playmaker. At the end of the day, you need playmakers. You need a lot of horses in the stable and you can never have too many playmakers on one team or one side of the ball.”

Marshall, who turns 33 later this month, put up monster numbers his first year with the Jets, but his numbers dropped considerably this past season as the Jets struggled at the quarterback position. In Baltimore, he would be catching passes from one of the better quarterbacks in the league in Joe Flacco.

Just something for the Ravens and Marshall to consider when free agency kicks off.