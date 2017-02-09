Steve Young knows a thing or two about Terrell Owens and Jerry Rice.

So after the NFL Hall of Fame snubbed Owens yet again, Young was bound to receive a few questions about whether the former star receiver should be a Hall of Famer.

Young brought up quite the comparison while endorsing Owens, as Bleacher Report captured on Instagram:

Should Terrell Owens be in the Hall of Fame? A photo posted by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:05am PST

That’s a big endorsement from Young. For as much as many like to say teams were happy to get rid of Owens and he caused problems for locker rooms, Owens is one of the most statistically dominant players in history and nobody could forget his playing in the Super Bowl with a broken leg.

Owners himself took to Twitter after the snub with some thoughts on the matter:

When you align expectations with reality you will never be disappointed. To my family,fans & friends I'm a Hall Of Famer. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017

Unfortunately I DID NOT MAKE IT again this year. Thanks to ALL my fans & supporters. #FlawedProcess — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017

HOF is a total joke. Honestly, doesn't mean anything to me to get in beyond this point. https://t.co/wJJ8vVSp9d — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 5, 2017

The odd voting process denied Owens this time, a process which many have suggested is biased. Owens had his bad moments, but ruining his first-ballot bid seemed like enough.

The longer this saga stretches on, the more people like Young will come out with ringing endorsements and stand behind Owens.

It hasn’t been enough so far.