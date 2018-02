Steven Adams got a bit physical with Willie Cauley-Stein during the team’s recent matchup, and he delivered a shot to his counterpart that looked like it really hurt.

Adams used a pump fake to get Cauley-Stein in the air, and that’s when he lowered his shoulder right into WCS’ groin. Cauley-Stein was seen wincing afterward, clearly in pain from the groin shot.

Can't believe Steven Adams throwing a shoulder into Willie Cauley Stein's balls was largely ignored pic.twitter.com/5OLYn05RuR — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 23, 2018

Ouch.