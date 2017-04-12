Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo recently announced his retirement, and it’s now time for life after football, beginning with his career as an analyst.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s played his last down in the NFL, either.

While Romo seems excited about his new position with CBS Sports, he did say he felt he “left something” on the field, leaving the door open for a possible return. And even though that seems unlikely to us, former NFL coach Eric Mangini seems to think there’s a very good chance Romo will play in 2017.

Mangini shared some interesting thoughts about why he thinks Romo will return to the NFL, and also what the percent chance that it happens is.