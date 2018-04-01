Suns swingman Danuel House didn’t even need help from his teammates to make the highlight reel during Sunday’s game against the Warriors.

House got caught picking up his dribble near the elbow, but instead of just throwing up an ill-advised shot that had little chance of going in, he chose to attack the rim a different way.

Rather than shooting the ball, House elected to throw it off the backboard, which caught the Warriors by surprise. House took advantage by slamming the ball home to complete the alley-oop to himself.

Danuel House OFF THE BACKBOARD TO HIMSELF!? pic.twitter.com/i7YKvjMz6D — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 2, 2018

Who needs teammates? House sure didn’t.