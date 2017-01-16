The Dallas Cowboys are often referred to as “America’s Team,” as their fan base is quite large.

Those fans that support the No. 1-seeded Cowboys had high expectations for the team’s playoff run heading into the divisional playoffs, with the road to Super Bowl LI going through Dallas (and New England).

The only problem is that they lost to the Packers at home on Sunday, 34-31, and now the road goes through Atlanta. The devastating loss had a profound effect on social media, as one Cowboys fan destroyed his TV, while others chose to go on rants of their own.

It also affected the current Super Bowl ticket prices, in a big way. Darren Rovell of ESPN.com provided the details on how the Cowboys loss made attending the Super Bowl a bit more affordable.

Before Sunday’s playoff game, the cheapest ticket to Super Bowl LI on StubHub was $4,195. Shortly after the Cowboys were defeated 34-31 on a field goal as time ran out, the get-in price was down 20 percent to $3,349. Tickets in the lower end zone dropped 18 percent to $4,307.

So there you have it, NFL fans. Thanks to the Packers, it’ll now only cost you roughly $3,349 to score the cheapest seats at NRG Stadium to attend Super Bowl LI.