Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was suspended for Sunday night’s game against the Ravens, but he was with his team in spirit.

Smith-Schuster watched the game from the comfort of his home, and did so while wearing his helmet, to show support for his team.

Let’s gooooooo boysssssss!!! Suspended But Still Strapped Up Ready To Go! 😂 RT for #FreeJuJu #TeamJuJu pic.twitter.com/SvrkPqakRY — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 11, 2017

It’s clear that Smith-Schuster wishes he was on the field tonight.