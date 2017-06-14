The Miami Dolphins had an unwelcomed visitor arrive to minicamp on Wednesday.

A large swarm of bees was seen just casually hanging out on the fence, right near the practice field.

Those bees at practice today were no joke. (h/t @aldiazphoto) pic.twitter.com/TCRCAuSW8m — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) June 14, 2017

Head coach Adam Gase doesn’t believe his players were stung, according to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Still, Ndamukong Suh, among others, was not a fan of them being there. Here’s what he had to say about it.

“I’m not a fan of bees,” Suh said. “I’ve been around yellow jackets in Jamaica and all that stuff, so I’m not too scared of them, but yeah, I’d rather not be stung if I don’t have to be.”

Bee aware!