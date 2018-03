Syracuse snuck into the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the last possible moment on Sunday, and the dramatic fashion in which the Orangemen were notified about their berth resulted in the players celebrating in a big way.

The team got wind of the big news and then erupted in cheer. There was a bit of dancing involved as well.

Orange you glad you're going to The Big Dance?

Syracuse finished the season with a 20-13 record, and will face Arizona State on Wednesday night, for the right to qualify for the Round of 64 as an 11-seed.