Syracuse did all it could in attempting to pull off the upset over Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, but came up just a bit short.

The Orange had a productive day running the football, with 264 rushing yards. Unfortunately, quarterback Eric Dungey completed only 13 of 41 passes, throwing for 137 yards, with four interceptions to boot.

Dungey did give it his all on the field, though, which was evident on one particular play. The Orange quarterback took off running with the football, attempting to pick up a first down, when he was met right near the marker by Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine. Dungey appeared as if he was going to put the moves on Redwine at first, but instead tried to hurdle the defender. He came up a bit short, and ended up kneeing Redwine in the face — knocking him to the ground in picking up the first down.

"Cuse QB Eric Dungey gives a Miami defender Nakamura's Kinshasa (h/t @smartfootball) pic.twitter.com/gJHu5OOwNr — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 21, 2017

Both players showed some serious heart on that play.