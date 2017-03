Taj Gibson made one of the most unpredictable shots of the NBA season during Thursday night’s game.

With the game against the Blazers tied at 57-57 at the end of the first half, Gibson came up big for his new team by stealing the inbounds pass with just two seconds remaining.

He then attempted a three-quarter court shot with a football-style throw, and yeah, he drained it.

🚨Taj Gibson with the last minute interception and TD throw🚨@okcthunder up 60-57 at halftime, Russell Westbrook leads w/ 27 Pts! pic.twitter.com/SfJmetblFb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 3, 2017

What a shot!