Takkarist McKinley snuck into the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he was fired up about it.

The Falcons must have really been interested in his services, as they traded up to get the pass-rusher with the 26th overall pick.

McKinley was interviewed by Deion Sanders after being drafted, and he put a lot of passion and energy into it. Takk revealed that he told his late grandmother he would make something of himself and get out of his old neighborhood on her deathbed, and he came through on that promise.

“I told her I was going to go D-1, McKinley said. “I was going to get out of Richmond (Va.), I was going to get out of Oakland. I was going to live my dreams to play in the NFL. And I’m here, I completed the promise. That means every f–—ing thing to me. Excuse my language. Fine me later, man. Fine me later, man. This means everything to me. Everything to me.”

Takk McKinley carried around a portrait of his grandmother tonight. You have to love this guy. pic.twitter.com/YwuUVdJlRb — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) April 28, 2017

Gotta love the passion and dedication from McKinley there.