Tamba Hali has been through enough 4-12 and 2-14 seasons with the Chiefs to appreciate John Dorsey’s impact on the organization.

Dorsey was hired as general manager in 2013 and the Chiefs have made the playoffs in three of the last four years. He was surprisingly fired last week.

“From a subjective opinion, I wasn’t too pleased,” Hali said on the NFL Network. “I’m really fond of John. Mr. Dorsey, he’s done a tremendous job since he’s been with the organization so everything that happened the past week really caught a lot of us off guard. But I’m sure the Hunt family knows exactly what they’re doing with the re-signing of our coach Andy Reid. I think everything will be fine but Mr. Dorsey will be missed with the Chiefs.”

Head coach Andy Reid’s contract was extended the same day Dorsey was fired. Reid and Dorsey both arrived in 2013 following a 2-14 season in 2012. The Chiefs haven’t finished worse than 9-7 since then.

Hali, a five-time Pro Bowl linebacker, is one of three players who have been with the Chiefs for at least 11 years. In his first seven years, the Chiefs finished 4-12 twice and 2-14 twice.

According to The Kansas City Star, Dorsey had an eye for talent but his leadership style rubbed some people the wrong way and he wasn’t always great at the administrative part of the job. That could be a reason the Chiefs were in salary cap trouble and had to release Jeremy Maclin.

The Chiefs drafted All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters in 2015 and All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill in 2016. If Dorsey was in similar form with the 2017 draft, the Chiefs will reap the benefits even though he’s gone.