Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside has been known to get under his opponents’ skin, and that looked to be the case in Wednesday’s game against the Hawks.

It’s unclear what got Taurean Prince upset, but after Whiteside hauled in an offensive rebound during the fourth quarter of the game, the Hawks forward grabbed the Heat center and threw him to the floor.

Whiteside’s teammate, James Johnson, then came flying in and shoved Prince, which caused a skirmish to break out.

Taurean Prince straight up rock bottoms Hassan Whiteside, James Johnson holds it down bc he lives by the code #WBP pic.twitter.com/okWC93Z2hR — Chefen Curry (@World_Wide_Wob) February 2, 2017

Prince was hit with a flagrant-2 foul, which warranted an automatic ejection. Johnson, too, was ejected, but he received a technical foul for his actions.

It won’t be a huge surprise if the league steps in and hits Prince with a suspension as well.