Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler is the team’s best defensive back, so it’s rare that he gets beat.

Taylor Gabriel juked him out of his cleats during Super Bowl XLI, leaving Butler in the dust with this sick move.

Taylor Gabriel just stole Malcolm Butler's cleats pic.twitter.com/3qmU5SRbpw — Gordon McGuinness (@PFF_Gordon) February 6, 2017

The 35-yard gain set up a Falcons touchdown, giving them a 28-3 lead. Unfortunately, they would never score after that.