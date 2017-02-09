A hot mic picked up audio of Falcons receiver Taylor Gabriel warning a cocky Mohamed Sanu about Tom Brady mounting a comeback when Atlanta was up 21-0 over New England in Super Bowl LI.

Sanu was overheard saying the Falcons were going to put up 40 on their opponent, and Gabriel warned him that they’d need that many points against Brady.

Falcons up 21-0

"It's tom Brady tho"

"We bout to put up 40 on they ass"

"Man…. we got to" — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) February 9, 2017

The funny thing is that Sanu is the veteran, and Gabriel is the younger player. And yet he knew all too well that no lead is safe against Brady. Sure enough, it wasn’t. If only Kyle Shanahan and Co. had heeded his warnings.