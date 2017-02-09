As if the game of football wasn’t violent enough, Taylor Lewan thinks the NFL should allow fighting.

The Tennessee Titans offensive tackle said in a tweet Thursday that the league should “let us fight” during games, much like the NHL allows its players to do.

The @NFL should take a page out of the @NHL book and let us fight. — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 9, 2017

Apparently time in the penalty box is better than 15-yard penalties, at least to Lewan.

It’s highly unlikely that the NFL would allow fighting in the future, but that hasn’t stopped players from getting into occasional scuffles during games. Take Lewan for example. He was ejected from a game this past season for an altercation against the Green Bay Packers.