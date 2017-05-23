The Nashville Predators punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals with a 6-3 win at Bridgestone Arena on Monday night.

There was a lot to be excited about, as the Predators punched their ticket to the Finals for the first time in NHL history.

And that’s why Predators fans threw catfish on the ice toward the end of the game, because that’s how you celebrate like a boss.

The catfish does have relevance for Preds fans, as a fan launched one onto the ice back when they first made the playoffs in 2004. And that’s why fans made it rain with them on Monday night.

Titans OT Laylor Lewan was one of those people, as he came walking down the stairs with a giant catfish in his hand. He then threw it onto the ice.

If they wanted us to refrain from throwing things on the ice they should have stopped scoring!!! We are going to the cup!! #Catfish @predsnhl #becauseitsthecup A post shared by Taylor Lewan (@taylorlewan) on May 22, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Other fans followed suit.

And now, the traditional dead fish pic.twitter.com/LxjcPxs7gD — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 23, 2017

We have to wonder: How did the fans manage to smuggle in the giant catfish?