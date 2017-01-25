It’s no secret that Duke’s oft-criticized guard, Grayson Allen, looks a bit like (former GOP presidential candidate and now) U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

A simple side-by-side photo comparison shows they both have the same forced smile. Allen looks like he was trying a bit too hard in an attempt to look less guilty for the cheap shots he has put on his opponents. And Cruz is a politician, so you know he’s got the look down pat, even if he could be mistaken for a Tar Heels fan over a Devils supporter, judging by his shirt and tie.

So when Deadspin tried to poke fun at Cruz, he trolled them back by playing along.

Send us proof of Ted Cruz playing basketball https://t.co/MgGLnsscPf pic.twitter.com/mpxI5EBQkK — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 23, 2017

Deadspin posted the following reply to his tweet: