Teddy Bridgewater’s days as a Viking are numbered, but they might not be as numbered as most people think.

The Vikings didn’t pick up the 2018 option on Bridgewater’s rookie contract, but according to Pro Football Talk his contract will “toll” if he goes on the physically-unable-to-perform list in 2017.

The collective bargaining agreement says that in the final year of a player’s contract, the contract extends to the following season if the player is still on the PUP list for the sixth regular-season game. The Vikings’ bye comes in Week 9, so if Bridgewater goes on the PUP, he’ll miss six regular-season games.

Bridgewater suffered a gruesome knee injury in training camp last season and the Vikings acquired Sam Bradford, who is in line to remain their starter in 2017.

The 32nd overall pick of the 2014 draft, Bridgewater is 17-11 as a starter with 28 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions. He’s been taking part in offseason conditioning, but there’s a good chance he won’t be ready to play at any point in 2017.

If he doesn’t, he’ll have a chance to attempt a comeback with the Vikings.