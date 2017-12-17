Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played in a regular-season NFL game for the first time since Jan. 3, 2016, and fans at U.S. Bank Stadium gave him a warm welcome back when he first took the field.
Bridgewater replaced Case Keenum and entered the game in the fourth quarter, with his team possessing a 34-0 lead against the hapless Bengals. Fans gave him a tremendous standing ovation when he came out onto the field, which you can see in the video clip below.
Unfortunately, Bridgewater threw an interception on his first play from scrimmage. The pass — which was high — sailed off the hands of running backcJerick McKinnon, and resulted in a pick.
It’s great to see Bridgewater back on the field, and while the Vikings are still Keenum’s team right now, it creates an interesting dynamic for the offseason.