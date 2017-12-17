Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played in a regular-season NFL game for the first time since Jan. 3, 2016, and fans at U.S. Bank Stadium gave him a warm welcome back when he first took the field.

Bridgewater replaced Case Keenum and entered the game in the fourth quarter, with his team possessing a 34-0 lead against the hapless Bengals. Fans gave him a tremendous standing ovation when he came out onto the field, which you can see in the video clip below.

Quite the ovation as Bridgwater took the field in a regular season game for the first time since 2015. pic.twitter.com/fXAHRtz4RQ — Stadium (@WatchStadium) December 17, 2017

Unfortunately, Bridgewater threw an interception on his first play from scrimmage. The pass — which was high — sailed off the hands of running backcJerick McKinnon, and resulted in a pick.

Over 700 days since Teddy Bridgewater’s last snap, enters the game to a raucous standing ovation… immediately throws an interception pic.twitter.com/rfBrAwjAkf — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) December 17, 2017

It’s great to see Bridgewater back on the field, and while the Vikings are still Keenum’s team right now, it creates an interesting dynamic for the offseason.