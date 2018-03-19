The Jets are likely drafting a quarterback after trading with the Colts to acquire the No. 3 overall pick, but that doesn’t mean that Teddy Bridgewater won’t get his chance to shine.

Bridgewater, due to his injury history, will have a lot to prove. He’ll be playing on a one-year deal, and looking to show that he’s worth a bigger contract the following spring.

While that remains to be seen, Bridgewater does seem to be excited about the opportunity he’s been given.

“I’m excited about the direction we’re headed in,” Bridgewater said, via the team’s official website. “I’m excited to be a part of something that can be very special and I just look forward to getting to work with the guys and a great year.”

Bridgewater continued:

“It’s a young team, an ambitious team,” he said. “The coaching staff has positive energy, great energy, and I think that with the combination of the talent that’s on the team, that’s something special to be a part of.”

Bridgewater tore his ACL in August 2016, and played a limited number of snaps next season. Now, he’ll have the chance to beat out Josh McCown for the Jets starting job.