Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season after suffering a knee injury during a noncontact drill last August.

In response, the team traded for Sam Bradford — who did not come cheap — and he managed the team effectively, leading them to a playoff berth. The move paid off big-time, as the Vikings were in first place in the NFC North for a spell, and had a chance to win the division, but poor offensive line play and a one-dimensional offense brought offensive woes that were too much to overcome.

Bridgewater does not have a strong arm, but he’s the more dynamic quarterback of the two, and maybe what the team needs for a spark is the dual-threat option he brings to the table. Either way, the team should have an interesting training camp battle in July/August, as Bridgewater hit the practice field with his teammates for the first time since suffering his injury, at OTAs on Tuesday.

An interesting development for sure, as Bridgewater seems to be slightly ahead of schedule as far as his rehab is concerned.