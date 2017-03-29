Football fans were surprised to see quarterback Teddy Bridgewater back on the practice field Tuesday.

Bridgewater, who wasn’t supposed to resume throwing until later in the spring, posted a video of him dropping back to pass, and then throwing the football on Instagram. He was seen wearing a brace on his left knee.

If Bridgewater is already out there throwing, then he could possibly be ready for non-contact drills in training camp. That would create an interesting wrinkle involving him and Sam Bradford.

General manager Rick Spielman didn’t reveal much about what Bradford’s role would be in 2017, so that opens the door for a potential training camp battle should Bridgewater come back healthy, but that’s a long way away.

Right now, Bridgewater is going to focus on his recovery, and we’ll see how he feels come July. But this seems to be a step in the right direction.