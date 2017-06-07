Teez Tabor was hoping to be ready for training camp, but he’s been impressing the Lions at organized team activities.

Tabor, who had eight interceptions in three years at Florida, was a first-round prospect before the pre-draft process began. The cornerback’s stock sagged, however, after he ran a 4.62 40-yard dash at the combine, second-to-last among all defensive backs, and tweaked his hamstring while working out for the Lions.

The Lions took him in the second round, 53rd overall, despite the hamstring injury that they witnessed.

On Tuesday, they witnessed something a little more pleasant. While covering Marvin Jones during practice, according to MLive.com, Tabor intercepted a Matthew Stafford pass. Tabor didn’t let it get to his head, saying that Jones burned him plenty of times during the practice. Still, it’s a good sign for the Lions.

“He’s a big guy,” Jones said. “Definitely physical. He’s pretty good, man. He’ll help us.”

“He has size and length, so he doesn’t get swallowed up by the bigger receivers,” Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. “He’s able to get in there and really mess with them and get his hands on them and play with them a little bit.”

The Lions will learn more about Tabor when the pads come on. For now, an outlook that seemed murky about a month ago now looks a little brighter.