With NBA free agency set to begin later this week, it will be interesting to see which teams are the most active.

Obviously, having a large amount of cap space helps your team’s chances of signing a big-name free agent, but other things factor into a player’s decision, like where they’ll be playing and with whom and whether or not the team they’re signing with is a contender.

Here are 10 teams that are expected to be active during free agency.

Boston Celtics

Without question, Boston will be active in free agency. In fact, the Celtics are reportedly working to sign Gordon Hayward and complete a trade for Paul George. And if Boston can’t acquire Hayward, Blake Griffin is Plan B.

It’s about time the Celtics swung for the fences in free agency. While general manager Danny Ainge has built a well-rounded roster in Boston, the only way the Celtics close the gap in the Eastern Conference is by bringing in additional star players like Hayward, George and Griffin to play with Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford.

Miami Heat

Miami is expected to have about $38 million in cap space this summer, which puts the Heat in a good position to bid on big-name free agents like Hayward, while also trying to bring back their own key free agents, e.g., Dion Waiters and James Johnson. But it’s also worth pointing out that Miami is a team on the rise with some good, young pieces and one of the better coaches in the NBA. Having those things in place will attract free agents to come to the Heat.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook needs help, there’s no denying that. Yes, he won an MVP by doing it all himself on a nightly basis last season, but that didn’t always prove to be a winning strategy for the Thunder. What Westbrook really needs is a running mate in Oklahoma City, another star to take some pressure off the newly-crowned MVP of the league. The Thunder are reportedly planning to chase Griffin after he opted out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. The star big man would fit in nicely in Oklahoma City.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz will no doubt be active in free agency because their two best players are about to hit the open market. Hayward, of course, everyone knows about, but George Hill is another name to keep an eye on. The veteran point guard had one of his better seasons after getting dealt to the Jazz last summer, and there will be a number of teams competing for his services. Hayward and Hill are extremely important to Utah’s future playoff runs, so look for the Jazz to be aggressive in keeping them on board.

Brooklyn Nets

Much like the Heat, the Nets have money to burn in free agency with well over $30 million in cap space. Brooklyn will be a prime destination for players seeking big paydays, like Clippers sharpshooter J.J. Redick, who reportedly wants $18-$20 million annually. But Brooklyn isn’t the best choice if you’re looking to join a contender. The Nets are still stuck in rebuilding mode, and will be there for quite a while until they start getting their draft picks back.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers will make veteran free agents feel old given how young the roster is, but that’s not entirely a bad thing. With all the lottery picks Philadelphia has acquired over the years, former general manager Sam Hinkie and team president Bryan Colangelo have built a roster that is loaded with potential stars. The opportunity to play with the likes of Markelle Fultz, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric could be enticing to some free agents looking to be part of something big. The right free agent could transform the 76ers from a bottom-feeder to one of the league’s up-and-coming teams.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors weren’t able to replicate last year’s success of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. After struggling in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto was swept by Cleveland in the second round. The Raptors were supposed to be a real threat to the Cavaliers in the East, but they still lack the pieces to compete with the three-time reigning conference champions. Toronto’s first order of business in the offseason should be finding a way to re-sign Kyle Lowry, then focusing on adding the missing pieces to the roster.

San Antonio Spurs

In recent years, the Spurs have fared pretty well in free agency. Last offseason, they managed acquire Pau Gasol, and the year before that they made a splash with LaMarcus Aldridge. This time around, San Antonio was linked to Chris Paul, but the former Clippers star joined Houston via trade earlier this week. That’s not to say the Spurs won’t still be active in free agency. There are a lot of solid role players for them to pursue, and the chance to join a contender is a strong selling point for some free agents.

Indiana Pacers

Since George has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be in Indiana after his contract expires, the Pacers will likely shop the star forward during free agency. Several teams are rumored to be interested, but whoever can offer Indiana the best package of picks and players will win the George sweepstakes. It’s important that the Pacers try to get something for the All-Star before he leaves for nothing next summer.

Washington Wizards

Washington is in win-now mode after falling one win short of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. Two players the Wizards hope to retain is Otto Porter Jr. and Bojan Bogdanovic. Both are restricted free agents, however, which complicates things. Porter and Bogdanovic can sign offer sheets with another team, but Washington has the right to match the offer. Signing both could get expensive and limit who else the team wants to bring in.