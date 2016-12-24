It’s going to be a very Merry Christmas thanks to the NBA.

The quintuple-header on Sunday has everything basketball fans could want, including a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. That game will probably grab the most attention from viewers, but there’s more to watch in the other four games as well.

With that being said, here are 10 things to watch during the NBA’s Christmas Day action.

Isaiah Thomas vs. Derrick Rose

There are a couple of decent point-guard matchups on Christmas Day, Thomas vs. Rose being one of them. Thomas is coming off a 34-point, 10-assist performance in a close loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. In the last three games, he has averaged 35.3 points and 8.3 assists.

In addition to being the sixth-ranked scorer (27.0) in the NBA, Thomas is averaging the sixth-most free-throw attempts per game (8.8). Rose, on the other hand, has scored 43 points while shooting 16-of-34 from the field in his first two games back from a bout with back spasms. The former MVP is averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Knicks try to avenge 28-point loss against Celtics

The Knicks and Celtics met earlier this season, with Boston routing New York 115-87 at TD Garden. Carmelo Anthony played just 12 minutes in that Nov. 11 game. He was ejected in the second quarter after picking up consecutive technical fouls for arguing with an official. This time around, the Knicks are expected to have Anthony for a full four quarters, and they will be playing at home, where they are 11-4.

Kevin Durant vs. LeBron James

It doesn’t get much better than Durant vs. James. This matchup features two of the best small forwards in the game, and it will be the first time Durant goes up against James as a member of the Warriors. Something about facing Durant has pushed James to perform better on the court because the Cavaliers star is averaging 29.3 points in games against KD, according to Basketball-Reference.com. Likewise, Durant is averaging 28.9 points against James.

Can the Cavs protect home court, make history on Christmas Day?

The Cavaliers have never lost at home on Christmas. They are tied with the Miami Heat for the most wins without a loss on Christmas (5-0). Fittingly, a win on Sunday against the Warriors would give the Cavaliers the best home record on Christmas Day in NBA history. It’s also worth mentioning that James is 3-0 in home games on Christmas.

Jimmy Butler vs. Kawhi Leonard

After taking in Durant vs. James earlier in the day, NBA fans will be treated to yet another impressive matchup of wing players. In fact, Butler and Leonard might be the best two-way players at small forward. Butler, named to the All-Defensive second team the past three seasons, is averaging 24.4 points. Leonard, the two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is right behind him averaging 24.3 points. It’s going to be fun to watch these two compete against each other.

Spurs look for payback against team that stopped them from making history

The Bulls and Spurs met earlier this season, with Chicago handing San Antonio its first road loss after a 13-0 start. Had the Spurs won that game on Dec. 8, they would have become only the second team in NBA history to start the season 14-0 away from home. San Antonio has won six of its last seven games since the loss to Chicago, and the Spurs will definitely be looking for some payback on Sunday.

Timberwolves play their first ever Christmas Day game

Minnesota’s young stars will be under the bright lights of Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday, playing their first ever Christmas Day game. The NBA tries to schedule its best teams every year for Christmas, so if the Timberwolves put on a good show it might help their chances of getting a regular spot on the big day. Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine are stars in the making, and the NBA would do well to feature them more in nationally-televised games.

Another triple-double for Christmas

Russell Westbrook is a threat to lay down a triple-double every time he takes the floor. In fact, he had one Friday night against the Celtics, snapping their streak of 230 games without allowing a triple-double. He also had a triple-double on Christmas three years ago and joined a pretty exclusive club.

Christmas Day triple-doubles. Pretty exclusive club: pic.twitter.com/BpUnrIVysM — Scott Rafferty (@crabdribbles) December 25, 2013

Westbrook can be just the second player in NBA history with multiple triple-doubles on Christmas if he can get another one against the Timberwolves Sunday.

Lakers’ first Christmas without Kobe

The Los Angeles Lakers have played on Christmas every season since 1999, and Kobe Bryant was with them for every single one until now. The legendary shooting guard retired after last season and will not be apart of the festivities Sunday when the Lakers face the Clippers in the Battle for Los Angeles. Instead, the Lakers will be led by their young trio of D’Angelo Russell, Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson. A win on Christmas would be a huge boost to a Lakers team that has lost 12 of its last 13 games.

Can Clippers make it 12 in a row against Lakers?

The Clippers have dominated the Battle for Los Angeles as of late, winning 11 straight games in the rivalry. But injuries to Doc Rivers’ team could prevent the Clippers from making it 12 in a row against the Lakers. All-Star forward Blake Griffin is out with a knee injury he recently had surgery on and All-Star point guard Chris Paul is day-to-day with a hamstring injury he suffered on Thursday night in a game against San Antonio. Rivers told reporters that Paul could return on Christmas after missing Friday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.