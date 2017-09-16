The rivalry between Tennessee and Florida is strong, as these two teams often sit near the top of the SEC. Tailgating often gets a bit wild before these two meet, which makes for a great experience for fans.

But sometimes fans don’t know where to draw the line, which is what happened on Saturday.

A Vols fan posted a video of himself peeing on Tim Tebow’s Heisman Trophy statue outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, and we have to wonder what’s wrong with him.

For people thinking we peed on Tebow's statue – that video was submitted. Take it up with that guy. https://t.co/WINlBk8RjA — Barstool Rocky Top (@BarstoolTenn) September 15, 2017

So, that happened.