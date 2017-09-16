Posted byon
The rivalry between Tennessee and Florida is strong, as these two teams often sit near the top of the SEC. Tailgating often gets a bit wild before these two meet, which makes for a great experience for fans.
But sometimes fans don’t know where to draw the line, which is what happened on Saturday.
A Vols fan posted a video of himself peeing on Tim Tebow’s Heisman Trophy statue outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, and we have to wonder what’s wrong with him.
So, that happened.