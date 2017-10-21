Tennessee was in danger of being shut out in Saturday’s game against Alabama, but was bailed out by its defense.

With Alabama coasting in the third quarter of the game, leading 28-0, the Crimson Tide were on the Vols’ five-yard line, looking for more.

However, Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli picked off a Tua Tagovailoa pass, and he returned it 95 yards for the touchdown.

Afterward, though, Vols defensive back Rashaan Gaulden turned to Crimson Tide fans in the stands and flipped the double-bird in their direction.

Here’s a close-up shot of what Gaulden’s gesture in the back of the end zone looked like.

Not only was that a classless gesture by Gaulden, but it’s also a bit surprising, given that Alabama blew out Tennessee, 45-7. The game was never really competitive at any point.