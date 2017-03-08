Sorry, Titans fans, but your team’s 2017 season may be in jeopardy before it even started, and you only have one particular fan to blame.

Mitcht T Firkins, who calls himself a Titans fan, posted a photo on his Facebook page showing off a new tattoo he recently got done. The photo shows a large tattoo on his forearm, and on it is the following text, with the Titans logo above it:

“2017 AFC South champions”

I think the look Mitcht has on his face in this photo (from Facebook) is how most Titans fans feel right now.

Why Mitcht, why? Why’d you have to go and do that?