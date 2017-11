Tennessee Vols fans really, really, really do not want to Greg Schiano to take over as head coach for their football team.

They made that message very clear on Sunday, gathering outside of Neyland Stadium with signs to convey how they felt.

Not exactly a large-scale protest, but there is a gathering of anti-Schiano Tennessee fans outside Neyland Stadium right now. pic.twitter.com/9wEExpCzbc — David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) November 26, 2017

HAPPENING NOW: Slow but steady a few students and UT Alums are gathering outside of Neyland Stadium to protest the potential hiring of Greg Schiano. #WATE @WATEsports pic.twitter.com/mYy6Kgs4ao — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) November 26, 2017

Fans protest Tennessee’s potential hiring of Schianohttps://t.co/jJg2KPXLFA pic.twitter.com/OKRyscHrgt — The Daily Beacon (@UTKDailyBeacon) November 27, 2017

Here’s video of the protest, which showed that not many fans came out. It was cold outside, after all.

Gate 21 Protest. Need more fans https://t.co/E1VhKk9jF3 — Tennessee Vols™️ (@vfledits) November 26, 2017

Schiano has come out and said he’s now considering not taking the job, given the backlash from fans, which is an interesting development.

[Larry Brown Sports]